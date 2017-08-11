Currently at the inter-state level, there are no transmission constraints for import of power to Assam. The Available Transmission Capacity (ATC) from the Eastern region to the Northeastern region is 1,000 MW. However, there is some intra-state transmission constraints in some pockets of Assam, Goyal said in a reply to a question by Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).

Electricity is a concurrent subject. Supply and distribution of electricity in a state is within the purview of the respective state government. The Government of India supplements the efforts of the state governments by establishing power plants in the Central sector through CPSUs and allocating power therefrom to them. Currently, Assam has been allocated 1,160 MW power from the Central Generating Stations. The benefit to Assam from the upcoming Central and state sector projects is 253 MW. Power allocated by the Central government and that arranged from the state sector power plants and other sources is supplied by the DISCOMs to different areas, cities and towns within the state as per the priority decided by the respective state government, he pointed out.