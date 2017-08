Chemically treated bananas seized

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 9 - A team of district administration officials seized stalks of chemically treated bananas from two godowns in Kalibari here on Tuesday evening. The crackdown was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Dutta, Assistant Commissioners Runabh Ramsiary, Uday Shankar Dutta and Food Safety Officer Dilip Panging. They seized huge quantity of bananas as those were found unfit for human consumption.