The four demands include – allocate at least three per cent of the GDP to scientific and technological research and 10 per cent towards education, steps to bring an end to propagation of unscientific, obscurantist ideas and religious intolerance, and develop scientific temper, human values and spirit of inquiry in conformance with Article 51A of the Constitution, steps to ensure that the education system imparts only ideas that are supported by scientific evidence and enacting policies based on evidence-based science.

As part of the initiative, a procession was taken out in Jorhat from JB College to District Library, and at Moirabari in Morigaon district, another procession was taken out and it was followed by a public meeting.

The signatures being collected by the AIPSN constituents in the State in support of the above mentioned demands would be sent to the Prime Minister, through the State government by August 31.

The March organised by the AIPSN all over the country today was a part of a global movement for raising the allocations for scientific activities and taking scientific evidences as the basis for all policy decisions of the governments.