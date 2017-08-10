A press release issued by the AREIDA stated here on Wednesday that its team comprising its president PK Sarma, general secretary Deepjyoti Baruah, and members Nabashish Paul, Amit Baruah, Nozoom Hazarika, Debojit Bora, Bhuraj Das, Pradeep Saha, Pankaj Dutta, Prakash Basumatary, Abhimanyu Khetawat and Sanjiv Ingti visited villages like Sanduba, Lengeriburi, Sahariagaon, Nathgaon, Pokalagi, Boroshi Bondha, Rajbari and Gerua.

The team carried three truck-loads of relief materials, which included essential items, from Guwahati.

Each of the hundreds of the flood-affected people were handed over a bag containing rice, dal, chira, salt, mustard oil, potato, two types of biscuits, milk, mosquito coil, match box, ORS packet, phenyl and candles.

PK Sarma said in the press release that there was a near riot situation as hundreds of people fought for the bags, but for the security arrangements made by the Circle Officer, Dutiva Bora, and the Bhuragaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Md Ali Akbar, the situation could be kept under control.