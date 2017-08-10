Gogoi, while making a public speech after a long break, severely criticised the government for its allegedly anti-people and anti-Assamese policies betraying the faith and expectations of the sons of the soil and the consequences of their policies will soon be visible for all.

He added that the cooperative election results are an indication of the frustration of the people of the State barely 14 months after the installation of the BJP government in the State.

Silpi Samaj formed: The Sivasagar chapter of Asom Silpi Samaj was formed through a public meeting held in TRGM Town HS School recently which was presided over by Guna Mahanta, president the Samaj.

Mahanta said that the aim of the Samaj is to safeguard the interest of the artists. Mridupavan Bora, secretary of the organisation urged all the artists, actors, writers, musicians, sculptors and others to join the mission.