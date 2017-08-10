NITI Aayog has selected Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka to improve healthcare delivery and key outcomes in these States. In education, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand have been selected for support to better learning outcomes. The six States have been chosen after a rigorous competitive process based on comprehensive metrics to determine potential for impact and likelihood of success.

States were called to, first, express intent of collaborating with NITI Aayog to better their health and education indices. Team from each States made presentations for each sector which were assessed by a committee comprising senior members of NITI Aayog and Health and Education ministries.

On thorough technical evaluation, the chosen States have committed to time-bound, governance reforms in both sectors. A programme management unit to push for efficiency and efficacy in governance structures and service delivery will now be available in the six chosen States for a period of 30 months. It is expected that these three years of focussed attention and support from the premier think tank will lead to a marked transformation and also provide a model for other States to replicate and adapt.

This three-way partnership between NITI Aayog, State governments and a knowledge partner for each of the sectors is part of the Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital initiative of NITI Aayog.