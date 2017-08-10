Addressing a function organised by Cachar district BJP Mahila Morcha on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at the party office here, Deodhar said “ just as in 2016, people of Assam swept Congress party out and brought the BJP into power, the BJP will bring curtains down on the 24 years rule of the red brigade in Tripura in the election slated to be held in February, 2018.”

On the other hand, addressing the party workers on the ocassion, Minister for Finance, Education and Health Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma said, “ this festival is an occasion to bind the people of the country by a single thread.” Sharma, who is also the convener of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said “the BJP was formed on the principles of Indian culture and civilisation. The party has been working with an aim for integration of people in this direction and there is no space for worshipping any individual.”

Interestingly, both Sarma and Deodhar returned from Tripura where six rebel Trinamul Congress legislators formally joined the saffron party on Monday.