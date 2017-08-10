After registration of delegates’ names and flag hoisting, a symposium on the topic, ‘Superstitions and Present Society’ will be held from 10 am and inaugurated by Chandan Sharma, Professor of History, Dibrugarh University and will be addressed by Dr Paramananda Mazumder, working president and Kamalesh Gupta, general secretary of the central committee of EVM. Later in the day, the delegates’ session will be held.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of deliberations, a reception committee was formed with Jhikananda Borgohain as president, Dr Ajibur Rahman as working president and Tarini Deka as general secretary. A souvenir will also be brought out on the occasion.