Moving a notice under Rule 377, Tasa said that the existing eco-system should not be disturbed. Apart from forest officials, local people and local environmentalists may be roped in to identify the exact locations of raised platform. “As a long-term solution, I again want to raise the request of diverting the National Highways so that they do not go through the national parks. This has been a long pending demand of the people of Assam and the Minister may take cognisance of this,” he said.

The Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary are two very important wildlife destinations for tourists across India and abroad. Both are home to a large number of wild animals and valuables plants, thereby maintaining the balance of ecosystem of nearby areas.

However, both the parks are situated in flood-prone areas. Every year, the animals suffer a lot because of flood, many animals died during this flood season as well. One major reason of the animal’s death is the national highway. During flood, many animals come to the highway for shelter and this is indeed the biggest risk. Every year many endangered rhinos, deer, tigers, wild buffaloes, wild boars, barking deer, leopards are either killed by running vehicles or lifted by poachers, Tasa said.

To mitigate this, a multi-prong strategy is required. Environmentalists believe a limited amount of flood is required every year to preserve the flora and fauna of Kaziranga at least. However, the loss of lives of animals can’t be accepted, he said.