The Powai Learners Union had resorted to a day-long ‘tool down’ strike on Monday and staged a hunger strike demanding immediate re-filling of nine vacant posts across the industry. The strike was suspended late Monday night after the workers received formal assurance from the management concerned.

According to the president of the aggrieved Union, the management of Powai Tea Estate accepted their demands and assured to immediately refill four vacant posts in different categories within April, 2018 in a phased manner. In regards to regularisation of workers, the management would initiate steps on a seniority basis.

However, with the amicable settlement of the issues, normalcy has been restored in the work place.