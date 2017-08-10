Mohidul Islam Ahmed and Rafika Khatun the brother and sister of Lafikul received the appointment letters of BTC Secretariat office from the BTC chief. In the programme, Mohilary also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh as compensation from the BTC Government to the family members of Lafikul and Rs 50,000 to the family members of injured Subankar Chakraborty. Subankar’s mother received the cheque from the BTC chief.

Shakamal Khandakar, general secretary of ABMSU, Rejaul Karim Sarkar, general secretary of AMSU and other top leaders of ABMSU, AMSU, BTC Minority Cell attended the programme among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohilary said that BTC Government has been trying to fulfil the demands of the ABMSU and as per those demands, it handed over the appointment letters and compensation to the kin of Lafikul Islam Ahmed. At the same time, he also assured ABMSU leaders for taking personal imitative for handing over the case to CBI as soon as possible and in this regard he will speak again to Chief Minister Sonowal.

AMSU and ABMSU leaders thanked the BTC chief for extending a helping hand to the family members of Ahmed and also demanded immediate action against the Superintendent of Police Kokrajhar Rajen Singh.

Meanwhile, AIUDF president and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday visited Kokrajhar and met the bereaved family members of Lafikul Islam Ahmed at Salakati. He was accompanied by Hafiz Boshir Haq, MLA Bilasipara and general secretary AIUDF, Nazrul Haq, MLA Dhubri, Sahabuddin Ahmed, MLA, Jaleswar, Nizanur Rahaman, MLA Gauripur, Ananta Kr Malo, MLA, Abhayapuri and Aminul Islam, GS, AIUDF.

The AIUDF president Ajmal also met with BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary at the Bodoland guest house here and held discussions with the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar Bibekananda Choudhury and the Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh.

Later talking to media persons, Ajmal said that he has full faith on the BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and hoped that the culprits will be booked soon. He also appealed ton all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

Tarun Gogoi meets family members of Lafikul: Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday visited Salakati and met the bereaved family members of ABMSU president Lafikul Islam Ahmed. Gogoi was accompanied by senior Congress leader Rockybul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi and a few others.

Later, talking to media persons, Gogoi said doubts have already been raised in various quarters that Lafikul’s killing may have some other angle as it was not a simple murder. He demanded an early inquiry and arrest of the culprits involved in the incident. He also alleged that the present Government has totally failed to provide proper safety and security to the people of Assam and the common people have lost their faith on the Government, he alleged.