Addressing the meeting, IOC Sales Officer, North Lakhimpur circle, Meer Md Hussain explained the criterion of free LPG connection under the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, a Central Government sponsored programme. He said that the scheme, which was launched on May 1 last year, would include about five crore BPL women, who would be given domestic LPG connection free of cost.

Hussain further informed that the scheme has already covered nearly two crore beneficiaries within the last two months. He urged the gas agencies of Jonai to expedite the beneficiary registration process for free excess of LPG among the selected beneficiaries.

Stating that the yojana is the most important social welfare scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hussain added that the Central Government is taking the initiative to ensure healthy survival of poor women through use of safe and organic fuel. The scheme would also minimise the felling of trees for firewood, which is causing degradation of the environment.

Among others, NGO activists Royal Pegu, proprietor of PB Gas agency, Prasanta Bori, Food & Civil Supply Officer Haladhar Mili also spoke on the occasion and briefed on the utility of LPG cooking gas in order to get rid of the ailments resulted by fire smoke.

The IOC officials and other dignitaries later distributed free LPG gas cards and certificate among 40 selected beneficiaries.