Sacrifice of our great martyrs, the dreams of hundreds of living freedom fighters would only come true if we shun our bad habits and imbibe the feelings of patriotism and respect our country and its countrymen, said the Governor of Assam Banwarilal Purohit, in his inaugural speech as the chief guest on the occasion of the Quit India Movement day organised by the All Assam Freedom Fighters’ Association in association with Kamrup District Freedom Fighters’ Association centrally here at Huradutta Biradutta Bhavan premises on Tuesday.

Speaking further, the Governor recalled all the great martyrs and freedom fighters of the country for their sacrifices for our today said applauding the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a better, stable and corruption-free India, besides the efforts being undertaken to check nepotism and corruption for the sake of good and transparent governance. “We all salute those great leaders who laid their lives for forcing the Britishers away from our country making it a free and independent India. Without their immense sense of patriotism for their motherland, a free India would not have been possible for us”, the Governor said and urged all to join hands for ushering in peace, tranquility and a corruption-free India in the coming days.

Gauhati University Rector, Prof Hari Prasad Sarma, speaking on the occasion recalled the significance of the day in retrospection of August 9, 1942 and also the role of all our great freedom fighters of the country in general and the State in particular. The Rector enthralled the gathering with recitation of a few patriotic poems in the honour of all the great martyrs.

SBI CGM, PSLVN Murthi and the local MLA of Rangiya, Bhabesh Kalita also spoke on the occasion. The meeting was presided over by Krishna Kanta Lahkar, president of the Kamrup District Freedom Fighters’ Association. Nearly a hundred freedom fighters from across the State and their family members attended the event.