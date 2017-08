Assam karatekas for I-Cup



GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - The Assam team for the 13th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, to be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from August 11 to 13 has been announced by the United Karate Do Association, Assam (UKAA). The 18-member team, including three officials, left today for New Delhi, stated an UKAA release. The team members are: Angad Singh, Hemphu Bongjang, Akashdeep Deka, Priyangkush Kr Borah, Ayushman Pachani, Shashank Tamuli, Kunal Tamuli, Pranjal Boro, Ghanakanta Basumatary, Ajit Boro, Nilav Nayan Thakuria, Rahul Kundu, Angel Choudhury, Tanisha Mazumdar, Mrigyani Das, Adarsh Choudhury (manager), Manoj Sarma (coach) and Nagen Bongjang (team leader).