State powerlifting team announced



GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - The Assam Powerlifting Association has picked a 16-member State team for the Senior National Powerlifting Championship to be held at Alleppey, Kerala from August 14 to 19. The selected lifters are: (Men, equipped) Trailukya Gogoi (66kg), Biswajit Dihingia, Indrajit Sarma (both 83kg), Biswajit Gogoi, Pinku Changmai (both 105kg), Dipankar Moral (120kg). (Women) Irantee Lampirai (57kg), Xhoroniya Baruah (84kg), Murshana Saharia (above 84kg). (Men, Unequipped) Lakhindra Baruah (74kg), Aparajit Gogoi (105kg), Chintu Nandi (120kg), Dipankat Moral (above 120kg). (Women) Sewali Khanikar (52kg), Lucky Ahmed (63kg), Bichitra Rekha Baruah (72kg). Officials: Durga Prasad Gogoi, Kishore Kumar Baruah (both manager-cum-national referee), Raj Kumar Das (chief coach-cum-national referee), Bipul Kumar (assistant coach-cum-national referee), Purusuttam Sonowal, Amrit Gogoi (support staff-cum-national official).