The players of the Dibrugarh team pose for photograph with the champions trophy of the 65th Yonex Sunrise Inter District Badminton Championship in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT photo

Hirakjyoti Neog of Dibrugarh bagged the men’s singles title. The meet was organised by the Guwahati Sports Association under the guidance of the Assam Badminton Association.

Results: (Men’s Singles) Hirakjyoti Neog, Dibrugarh bt Anjan Buragohain, Sivasagar 21-12, 21-15. (Women’s singles) Ashmita Chaliha, Guwahati bt Megha M Bora, Guwahati, 21-17, 21-15. (Men’s doubles) Anjan Buragohain and Ranjan Buragohain, Sivasagar bt Kashyap Neog, Tinsukia and Nitish Bora, Sivasagar, 21-13, 21-19. (Women’s doubles) Ashmita Chaliha, Guwahati and Ningshi B Hazarika, Dibrugarh bt Ankita Rajkhowa, Guwahati and Bornali Konwar, Dibrugarh 21-17, 21-14. (Mix doubles) Kashyap Neog, Tinsukia and Ningshi B Hazarika, Dibrugarh bt Anjan Buragohain, Sivasagar and Bornali Konwar, Dibrugarh 14-21, 21-17, 21-11. (Boys’ U-9) Aanayan Bora, Jorhat bt Rajdeep Bora, Jorhat 21-8, 21-5. (Girls U-9) Bhavishya Changmai, Sivasagar bt Liana Dutta, Jorhat 14-21, 21-17, 21-10. (Boys U-11) Udayan Saikia, Digboi bt Hiran Chetia, Sivasagar 15-0, 15-3. (Girls U-11) Dixita Gogoi, Dibrugarh bt Dhonjeeta Medhi, Dibrugarh 21-15, 17-21, 21-19. (Boys U-13) Tebzeeb Rahul Taufique, Sivasagar bt N Yohenba Singh Guwahati 15-21, 23-21, 21-17. (Girls U-13) Disha Sarma, Guwahati bt Rikshita Chaliha, Guwahati 22-20, 23-21. (Boys U-13) Animesh Gogoi and Tebzeeb Rahul Taufique, Sivasagar bt Barenya Jyoti Das and Debangshu Hazarika, Tezpur 21-19,21-13. (Boys U-15) Tanmoy Bikash Boruah, Nazira bt Ayan Borchetia, Dibrugarh 21-19, 21-16. (Girls U-15) Isharani Baruah, Dibrugarh bt Suzen Burhagohain, Guwahati 21-11, 18-21, 21-17. (Boys doubles U-15) Ayan Borchetia, Dibrugarh and Saurav Das, Guwahati bt Ayad Rashid, Guwahati and Tanmoy Bikash Boruah, Nazira 21-19, 21-16. (Boys U-17) Iman Sonowal, Tinsukia bt Anshuman Gogoi, Lakhimpur 21-8, 21-16. (Girls U-17) Debahuti Lahon, Sivasagar bt Diya Borah, Sivasagar 21-10, 21-16. (Boys U-19) Iman Sonowal, Tinsukia bt Orijit Chaliha, Guwahati 22-20, 11-21, 21-18. (Girls U-19) Chimran Kalita, Guwahati bt Isharani Baruah, Dibrugarh 21-23, 21-18, 22-20. (Boys U-19) Pragyanjyoti Gogoi and Rajshekhar Das, Nagaon bt Abhinab Gogoi, Tinsukia and Abishek Borah, Digboi 21-18, 21-12.