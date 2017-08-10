Dabur had started its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity in Tezpur earlier this year by adopting the Dhekidol LP School of the district for the purpose of undertaking its revamp.

The revamp included upgrading the classrooms and building, improvement of the sanitation infrastructure for students, besides construction of a concrete boundary wall.

The revamped school was handed over to the school and district administration at a function held at Ghoramari in Sonitpur distric. Manoj Kumar Deka, DC, Sonitpur and PP Singh, SP, Sonitpur were the chief guests at the function as, which was also attended by senior officials from Dabur India Ltd, including Vice-President - HR&IR Partho Ganguly and Dabur Tezpur unit head JS Pathak. The development work was carried out through Dabur’s CSR arm Jivanti Welfare & Charitable Trust, a press release said here today.