During the ‘5 Days Mahabachat’, the Big Bazaar store here will offer mega bargains and mega value across all categories of products, a press release said.

The Big Bazaar store on those days will open at 9 am, offering customers amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of categories – from electronics to household items, food & grocery items to fashion apparel, and from kitchenware to home decor.

Speaking about the event, Big Bazaar CEO Sadashiv Nayak said, “Big Bazaar’s ‘Mahabachat’ is testimony to our belief in providing maximum savings and value to our customers. These 5 days will provide the biggest saving opportunities on shopping at Big Bazaar and we look forward to it being yet another successful shopping bonanza for consumers.”