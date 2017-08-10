The rally was jointly organised by Kuki civil society organisations spearheaded by Kuki Women Union to exhibit their endorsement and support towards the UPF and KNO which represent 23 cognate tribes of the Kukis.

Holding banners reading, ‘We Support Indo-Kuki Political talks’, the rallyists marched to Kangpokpi Bazar.

President, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi district Seikhomang Khongsai enthused the public to pray for the success of the third round of tripartite talks.

Traffic along National Highway 2 was disrupted during the rally. He said that the support rally is a message to the Centre to acknowledge the aspiration of the Kuki people and expedite the process of the political talks so as to solved the vexed Kuki issue.

Earlier, the KNO and UPF had submitted a case statement for a separate State within the Constitutional framework of India during the second round of talks held on October 19 last year.

In the recently concluded State Assembly session, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had informed that the State Government has taken steps to bring an early settlement of Kuki issues.