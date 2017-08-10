The students body is demanding a legislation to prevent non-indigenous people from contesting elections and casting votes, besides reservation of eight Assembly seats for the indigenous community. The eight constituencies are Wangkhei, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Thangmeiband, Sagolband, Sugnu, Bishnupur and Uripok.

KSA president Moirangthem Lakshman speaking to media said that they are compelled to intensify their movement as the State Government is yet to fulfill their demands despite the assurances in the recently concluded Assembly session. Earlier, the student’s body had tried to storm the Assembly session last month.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had appealed to the students to end their agitation as the government was planning to introduce a bill to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the office premises of other Deputy Commissioners’ offices including the Imphal East district.