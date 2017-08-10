In a condolence message, the Governor described late Hokivi as a person who worked for the uplift and welfare of the business community. “He was a renowned social worker and a philanthropist whose works will always be cherished and remembered by all,” Acharya stated.

Chief Minister Zeliang, in his message, described Hokivi as a well established businessman, an entrepreneur, a social worker and an upright Naga leader. Recalling his personal interactions over the years with late Hokivi, Rio said he found him to be a committed and sincere young leader who involved himself in various social and political activities, especially at the grassroots level.