Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 9 - Nagaland Governor PB Acharya, Chief Minister TR Zeliang and Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio have expressed shock and grief at the demise of Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) president Hokivi Chishi, who passed away at a private hospital in Dimapur recently.
In a condolence message, the Governor described late Hokivi as a person who worked for the uplift and welfare of the business community. “He was a renowned social worker and a philanthropist whose works will always be cherished and remembered by all,” Acharya stated.
Chief Minister Zeliang, in his message, described Hokivi as a well established businessman, an entrepreneur, a social worker and an upright Naga leader. Recalling his personal interactions over the years with late Hokivi, Rio said he found him to be a committed and sincere young leader who involved himself in various social and political activities, especially at the grassroots level.