At Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the Week was launched by holding an awareness rally at Tajang and Kalung-Reru village. Flagging off the rally, Zilla Parishad Members Dani Buker and Millo Yama pledged to support the Public Health Engineering department in achieving the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in all villages of Ziro by September 30 next.

Executive Engineer of PHE & Water Supply Division, Ziro, Dani Lampung emphasised on construction of sanitary latrine by those households who still have traditional latrines.

At Tawang, a ‘Swachhta Rath’ was flagged off at Lemberdung Bazar by local MLA Tsering Tashi in presence of Panchayat and public leaders, officers and staff from PHE&WS department and shopkeepers.

A similar rally was held at Tezu in Lohit district. The rally was participated by students, general public, police personnel, officials and staff of PHE. The rally ended with a vision to achieve Open Defecation Free status in the district by end of December next.