A complaint was filed in the police station on August 2 that SBI Mission Veng branch ATM was robbed during July 29-30 and Rs 20,73,500 was stolen, a police statement said today.

On the day itself, the police nabbed a 31-year-old man Hmingthanruala, a resident of Sihphir Neihbawih near Aizawl, on suspicion. During interrogation, the man confessed. The police recovered Rs 1,29,000 from the man’s car, and later Rs 17,45,000 from his mother’s farm in Sihphir. Rs 14,000 was recovered from his wife. The total recovered cash was Rs 18,88,000.

“The man has spent some money, and investigation is on to recover the remaining money,” the police said.