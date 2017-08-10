Making the announcement, BSNL NE I Circle head, Kamal Kumar Saxena said, the free wifi zones would be spread across the State capital and work is almost complete to provide the free service to the people.

The ten zones would be in Police Bazaar, NEIGRIHMS, Happy Valley, Forest Colony, JN Stadium, Garikhana, ICAR complex, Rynjah, GMTD and CGMT complexes of BSNL.

The coverage area of the wifi would be a radius of 100 metres. The Internet speed would vary between 2 Mbps to 20 Mbps, Saxena informed.

He added that after completion of these zones in the State Capital, similar free access to the Internet would be provided in the rural areas of the State. “Work in the rural areas would start after completion of the project in Shillong,” he added.

According to the official, BSNL have been able to provide new schemes for the public after completion of the International Internet Gateway from Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh to Agartala.

Under the gateway, NE Circle I is getting 10,000 GB of data and so these data is being used to provide free service and also faster internet connectivity in the State and the region.

Saxena said that Internet speed has doubled for broadband customers from 2 Mbps to 4 Mbps for all plans more than Rs 675 monthly fixed charge. Moreover, the 4G speed is also being increased for all BSNL users.

Apart from Internet service, Saxena also announced the launch of virtual landline service in which a user can get a landline number directed to their mobile phone with a nominal charge of Rs 99 annually.

Moreover, Wifi modem priced at Rs 1500 can be availed and the amount would be deducted on a monthly basis. For new landline connection the installation charge has been waived so too the monthly rental charge of two months, Saxena added.