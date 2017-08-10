The programme was jointly organised by ICAR Manipur Centre along with National Seed Research and Training Centre,Varanasi under the sponsorship of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and State Department of Agriculture.

In his address, Director, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region Dr SV Ngachan said entire Northeastern States except Assam are deficient in seeds.

Around 60 scientists, academicians, seed analysts and extension officials from various parts of the country are participating in the training programme.