The MoU was signed by Secretary Planning Dr Joram Beda and NABARD General Manager Dr Gyanendra Mani on behalf of Arunachal Government and NABCONS respectively in a brief ceremony at State Civil Secretariat here recently.

As per the agreement, NABCONS will be monitoring a total of 204 projects including roads, bridges, micro hydel projects, retaining walls, fencing, etc., falling in seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh.