Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Aug 9 - NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) and Government of Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for monitoring the projects funded under Border Area Development Programme (BADP) 2016-17, being implemented by the State Government.
The MoU was signed by Secretary Planning Dr Joram Beda and NABARD General Manager Dr Gyanendra Mani on behalf of Arunachal Government and NABCONS respectively in a brief ceremony at State Civil Secretariat here recently.
As per the agreement, NABCONS will be monitoring a total of 204 projects including roads, bridges, micro hydel projects, retaining walls, fencing, etc., falling in seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh.