Disclosing this, SP of Imphal East district Kabib K said police teams seized 25 grams of heroin no.4 powder and 20,890 Spasmo Proxivon tablets in two separate raids in Nambol under Bishnupur district and Khurai under Imphal East district.

The heroin no.4 powder worth Rs 3 lakh and two mobile phones were seized from the possession of two persons while Rs 5.22 lakh worth Spasmo Proxivon tablets were seized from another person today. Cases have been registered and investigations are on, the SP added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a gold smuggler carrying 25 gold bars weighing approximately 4.160 kg worth about Rs 1.2 crore was apprehended by Assam Rifles troops at a vehicle check post at Khudengthabi, 100 km south of Imphal in the newly-created Tengnoupal district of Manipur, according to sources.

“At around 8.15 am yesterday, a Maruti van was stopped at the vehicle check post. During checking, a suspicious package was found with 25 gold bars. The driver of the van revealed that he was transporting gold from Moreh to Imphal,” Assam Rifles said in a release.

The apprehended person along with the gold was handed over to Custom authorities stationed at Moreh, it added.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Churachandpur police and Assam Rifles jawans conducted a raid at Kinkin area and arrested one person. They also seized one 9mm pistol, magazine, grenade, detonator and one bike on Tuesday night.