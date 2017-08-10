Annual meeting



GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - The annual general meeting of the Asom Jatiya Utsav Samitee, Harisabha, Panbazar, will be held on August 12 at 5.30 pm in the Harisabha meeting hall. All the members as well as well-wishers of the Samitee have been requested to attend the meeting. A press release issued by the Harisabha stated that the annual general meeting of the century-old Sanatan Dharmasabha (Harisabha) will be held on September 13 at Harisabha. All the members have been requested to attend the meeting and the Srikrishna Janmastami Puja at the same venue.