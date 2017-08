Ganja seized

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - The Government Railway Police today recovered 45 kilograms of ganja from the Kamrup Express and arrested two persons in this connection from the Guwahati Railway Station. Police identified the arrested duo as Baharul Islam and Bhola Choudhury. The value of the seized item, which was sourced from Dimapur, is estimated to be of several lakh rupees.