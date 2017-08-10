First GST case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - The first case related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Assam came up before the Gauhati High Court today. The case was filed by Medha Lila Gope and Nitu Hawelia, challenging the action of officers of the Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences who had seized the goods of M/s Kumar Traders, M/s Kumar Enterprise and M/s Maa Karni Traders. Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed the authorities concerned to explain the ground and circumstances leading to the seizure.