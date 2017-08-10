Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - The body of an elderly woman was found under mysterious circumstances at a garage located at Narengi Tiniali area today.
The deceased has been identified as Ramdulari Devi who had reportedly been missing since yesterday.
Sources said that the jewellery Ramdulari wore were missing, triggering the suspicion that she might have been murdered by miscreants. The body bore injury marks on the head.
The body will be sent for autopsy after which the cause of her death can be ascertained, the sources added.