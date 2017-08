Beauty pageant winner

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 9 - Frizia Rahman of Assam Valley School won the ‘Mega Traditional Queen of Assam’ title at a beauty pageant held recently in the GMCH auditorium here. Altogether 15 contestants had made it to the last leg of the event. The show was jointly organised by Nabaprabhat Institute of Fashion Technology, NGO Nabaprabhat and Anusuchit Jati Chatra Santha. Frizia is the daughter of Deputy Inspector General of Police Ronauk Ali Hazarika and Nusrat Raunak.