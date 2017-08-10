Inaugurating the event, Dr Sikhamoni Konwar, Principal of the college, stressed the need for total abstinence from consuming tobacco in any form.

A presentation on the detrimental effects of tobacco use was made by Dr Arundhuti Deka, State Nodal Officer cum Deputy Director of Health Services. Over 10 lakh people die annually due to diseases caused by tobacco consumption, she said.

Samiran Baruah, District Nodal Officer cum Food Safety Officer, Kamrup (M), touched upon laws against the use and trade of tobacco. The lecture was attended by the college’s students and teachers.