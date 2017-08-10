It will be a rare opportunity for the residents of Assam and other parts of North East India, to get a first-hand feel of IAF aircraft like Dornier and Avro transport aircraft, MI-17 helicopters and microlight aircraft on August 11 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm. Visitors will be allowed to go inside the aircraft, see the cockpit and also click selfies and photographs. There will be Indian Air Force personnel present to explain the operation of aircraft to the visitors.

In addition, the IAF band will be giving performances for the public at Community Centre Mountain Shadow Air Force Station at 5.30 pm on August 11 and at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre for Performing Arts, Machkhowa at 5.30 pm on August 12.