The City Traffic Police, however, said there was “no extra ordinary situation” and the congestion in certain areas was induced by the rains.

Traffic jams were witnessed at Maligaon, on GS Road and MRD Road during the morning hours as well as in the afternoon.

Travellers who landed at the LGBI Airport took over two hours to reach the city.

DCP (traffic) Amanjeet Kaur said the rains caused water-logging at some places like Birubari, Maligaon, RG Baruah Road, etc. in the city.

“Because of the water-logging, the traffic movement was slow in these areas. Moreover, the schools have also reopened,” she said, adding that not all areas witnessed such a situation.

Meanwhile, the district administration sources said there has been no major incident of water-logging reported from anywhere in the city.