Along with the exhibition, there will be a preview talk on ‘The Collector of Characters’ by Dr Piyush Roy, noted critic and curator. The exhibition will be on photo-poetry capturing today’s India, shot over 25 locations through five years of travel and discovery both on and off the beaten path. It features life vignettes of the 21st century India – from the majestic Himalayas in the north to ancient temples of the south, daily life portraits from the North East to high-rise tales in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai in the West.

Director of Museums, Assam YS Wunglengton said, “Unlike conventional nation, community or culture celebrating photo projects on India, this exhibition goes beyond elaborate captions to explore, record and share personal impression notes articulated through short and long poems inspired by a single defining image or a collage of vibrant talking pictures that carry a thousand words within.”

The exhibition will be held from August 10 to 30 at the annexe building of the museum.