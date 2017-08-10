KKHSOU is the only university in the North East to have signed an agreement with ACA.

Other renowned institutions which have signed the agreement with ACA are Savitribai Phule Pune University; Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur; Indian Institute of Technology Madras; Panjab University, Chandigarh; Birla Institute of Management & Technology (Bimtech); Indian Institute of Technology Bombay; NIT Warangal; National Law University, Bengaluru; National Law University, Cuttack; Tumkur University and PEC University of Technology.

As per the agreement, KKHSOU conducted the first series of lectures from August 3 to 5.

The first lecture was organised at the Gauhati Commerce College on August 3, followed by Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati and MNC College, Nalbari on August 4 and 5 respectively. The speakers were Sanjeev Roy, Senior Higher Education Expert, EU Public Diplomacy and Outreach in India and in the SAARC, and SK Aktar Ali, Doctoral Fellow, School of Educational Sciences, University of Turku, Finland.

“The programme attempted at dissemination of knowledge and information regarding opportunities of higher education in Europe to inspire and motivate the young, talented and aspiring students. The programme strove to show a way to those students who have a dream of studying in Europe,” a KKHSOU official said.

The lectures focused on courses, scholarships, application procedure, fee structure, method of study and evaluation, campus life, and also the experiences that one usually encounters while studying in Europe.

Prof NN Sarma, Dept of Management, KKHSOU gave the welcome address on behalf of the varsity on the first day of the lecture series conducted at Gauhati Commerce College. Dola Borkataki, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, KKHSOU and one of the European Higher Education Experts in the Indian Network, convened and coordinated the entire programme.