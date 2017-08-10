

Olivia Choudhury being led out of the court. – UB Photos Olivia Choudhury being led out of the court. – UB Photos

Olivia, a former deputy manager of IndusInd Bank, was brought to Guwahati from New Delhi last night after she was arrested at Muradabad on charges of misappropriating several crores of rupees belonging to the bank customers on Sunday.

Olivia is facing multiple charges under Sections 120(B), 409, 420 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, sources stated that Olivia was sacked from the bank on July 11 and an internal inquiry was already on to figure out the financial irregularities masterminded by her. Sources further stated that it was after the Government’s demonetisation move that she intensified her fraudulent activities, siphoning off more than three crore rupees.

Police investigation reflected that the misappropriation took place from 2014 during which bank accounts of several IndusInd account holders were used to transfer money to some select beneficiaries by fraudulent means. Olivia had even forged signatures of a number of other account holders.

However, it was still not known as to why the matter was not reported to the police by the bank authorities in the first place.

Meanwhile, the police today picked up insurance agent Biswajit Ghosh, an accomplice of Olivia. They are also trying to locate the bag containing Rs 10 lakh in cash which Olivia admitted to have left behind at the Guwahati Railway Station before escaping to New Delhi on July 27.