The court issued the warrants in response to a chargesheet filed against the ULFA leaders by the NIA accusing them of waging war against the nation.

Meanwhile, a NIA team today searched the Puranigudam residence of Dr Hazarika, who now reportedly lives in Britain. Another team will search Paresh Baruah’s residence soon to submit formal reports before the court.

Searches on the original premises are required before the NIA approaches the court for necessary formalities seeking repatriation of the accused from the countries where they are living now.