The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Rafik Zaman, who is also the president of the School Management & Development Committee and was conducted by former principal Mahesh Deka. A steering committee besides 25 sub- committees were formed after unanimous decisions from the members present. Many important resolutions were also adopted an appeal was made to all the alumni who are now staying outside Goalpara to make their presence felt and stay connected to make the 150th anniversary celebrations a success.

Meanwhile, Partha Das, the coordinator said that the next meeting will be held shortly while Sojimuddin Ahmed, the incharge principal of PR Govt & MP School assured a successful completion of the sesquicentennial function.