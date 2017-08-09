Puffed rice laced with urea in Dhubri dist

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, Aug 8 - Almost all members of the poor and lower income group families are in the habit of eating puffed rice (muri) daily in almost all towns and villages of Dhubri district. Specially during the time of fasting during Ramadan, the members of the Muslim community take puffed rice to break the fast in the evenings, not knowing that unscrupulous traders adulterate it, making it a health hazard. To increase the size of the puffed rice and to make it more white, those who make the muri, adulterate it with urea purchased from fertiliser shops. They put the rice in a big pot of water and urea. Within a very short span of time, the rice becomes soft and big in size. Medical experts are of the opinion that consumption of such adulterated puffed rice may cause kidney and liver problems besides affecting blood circulation. Food Inspectors are said to be reluctant to look into the dangerous phenomenon in places like Sapatgram, Bilasipara etc., where large-scale production of puffed rice is reported.