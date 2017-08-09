ANN Service
BOKAKHAT, Aug 8 - Though the water level of Dhansiri river has decreased, rampant erosion at the bank of the Gelabeel river in Nikori area of Mohura mouza under Bokakhat subdivision is posing a great threat to the villagers. The swollen Gelabeel is eroding the Sombhuram Miri ME School and the No. 6 Nikori LP School.
Though the villagers are extending all efforts to resist the erosion, but it is quite insufficient to tackle the situation.
The office building of the ME school, the plinth area of 19 houses and a cooperative shop have already got eroded. Though the Water Resource Minister and the department officials have visited the spot, no fruitful measures have been taken as yet. The villagers of this remote neglected area have sought proper steps in this regard.