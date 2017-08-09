The felicitation programme was organised by Kakopothar Press Club in association with Kakopothar Regional Students’ Union at Kakopothar Public Library premises. The programme was chaired by senior journalist and the president of Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA) Anuj Kalita.

The young director was felicitated by Kakopothar Press Club (KPC), Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA) , Digboi Press Club, Doomdooma Press Club and All Tinsukia District Students’ Union (ATDSU). The felicitation meeting was addressed by a senior citizen of Kakopothar, Ratneswar Dutta, ATDSU president Binay Dubey, TDJA secretary Manoranjan Das, an officer of Kakopothar Army camp Ashish Dubey, and retired teacher Beena Borkotoky, among others.

The programme was anchored by KPC secretary Dipen Lahkar and was attended by Digboi Press Club president Ramani Burhagohain, Doomdooma Press Club assistant secretary Manoj Baruah, ATDSU assistant secretary Puheswar Sonowal, Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union president Uttam Baruah and several others.

In reply to the felicitation, Joyseng Joy Dohutia thanked all present and shared his experiences while making the film. He also said that if a person had a strong determination and worked hard, he would definitely court success one day.

It may be mentioned here that Joyseng Joy Dohutia was born in a remote village named Tongona near Kakopothar in Tinsukia district. After his graduation from Doomdooma College with Political Science in 2009, he went to Guwahati and completed a three-year course on Film Making from Jyoti Chitrabon Film & Television Institute.

Later, he set up his own production house named Mayamora Production and started making documentaries and short films. Handuk is his first feature film in which he has tried to picturise the insurgency problem of the State. The film has been invited to more than 13 film festivals in India and abroad.

The Tinsukia district committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in collaboration with its Doomdooma, Kakopothar, Dangari and Saikhowa regional committees also felicitated Joyseng Joy Dohutia in a separate programme organised at Doomdooma Press Club recently. Surajit Moran, the president of Tinsukia District Committee of AJYCP presided over the function. Besides AJYCP activists, a good number of prominent citizens and cultural activists of Doomdooma and Kakopothar area were present on the occasion.