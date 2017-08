Chamata boys enter quarters



TIHU, Aug 8 - Hosts Chamata Anchalik Krira Sangha secured their quarterfinal berth of the 40th Naroram Barman Football Tournament defeating Eleven Stars of Bongaigoan 3-1 at the Sangha’s own stadium, at Chamata near here today. IRBN Saraimari, Baksa will play against Kamrupa FC, Guwahati tomorrow. The tournament has been sponsored by Oil India Limited, Noida and NRL Guwahati, stated a release.