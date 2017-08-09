City advocates for world lawyers cup



GUWAHATI, Aug 8 - Three advocates of Gauhati High Court – Simanta Neogi, Devajit Saikia (former Ranji cricketer and Senior Additional AG, Assam) and Tanmay Jyoti Mahanta will represent the Indian lawyers team in the forthcoming 6th Lawyers World Cup, a cricket tournament played amongst advocates of Commonwealth nations. The championship will be held at Colombo from August 10 to 21. Simanta Neogi will play for India A team while Devajit Saikia and Tanmoy Mahanta will be a part of India B team in the competition featuring 12 countries. The team will leave Bengaluru for Colombo tomorrow.