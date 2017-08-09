Mamit district Superintendent of Police Narayan Thapa today told PTI over phone that some of the suspects have been interrogated along with some local villagers in regard to the incident.

The SP said the DNA results were awaited and post-mortem results were also expected to throw some lights on the incidents.

“The tests on the gangrape victim was conducted belatedly and she could not be taken for test identification parade as the rapists threw acid on her eyes as a result of which she remained blind till date,” the SP said, adding that he expected a breakthrough in the case.

Highly decomposed body of a woman, resident of Silsury village in Mizoram-Bangladesh-Tripura border Mamit district was found on July 24 in the nearby forest after she was missing since July 16.

According to the reports, the woman and her friend went to the forest to collect bamboo shoots and were accosted by some people.

While the woman managed to escape into the jungle, her friend was allegedly raped two persons who also poured acid on her face disfiguring her face in many places, the reports said.

The rape victim, after reaching Silsury informed the village leaders about her ordeal and that her friend ran away from the clutches of the rapists.

The village leaders informed the Police after which the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of West Phaileng rushed to the village on July 17. – PTI