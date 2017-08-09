Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (ISDP) state Nodal officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said the department was in close contact with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard.

Lalmalsawma said that though there has been no report of any swine flu, Japanese encephalitis or dengue in Mizoram, the department was maintaining a close watch on the situation in the areas bordering Manipur. “We have instructed our department personnel in the areas to immediately report any kind of fever by a group of people,” he said. – PTI