Dr Hazarika will also be visiting Cambodia and Vietnam. Prof Noni Gopal Mahanta, Director, South East Asean Studies, Gauhati University, is accompanying him.

The anniversary celebration is being jointly organised by the ASEAN India Business Council Chapter, Lao People’s Democratic Republic Chapter and the Embassy of Republic of India in Lao PDR and supported by Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) of Lao PDR.

During his visit Dr Hazarika will also visit universities in Lao PDR to explore collaborative programmes as part of the mandate for the Centre for South East Asean Studies, GU.

The GU VC will also sign an MoU with the National University of Laos and a few other institutions of higher education. The institutes have already agreed for student and staff exchange programmes and one such programme involving 15 students will start after the MoU is signed.