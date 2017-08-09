Krishanka, suspected to be behind the murder of his father, was produced in a court, which remanded him in three days’ police custody. Police said that there are enough evidences linking him to the murder.

Kaushik Bose, a city-based businessman, was found dead in his residence on August 3 morning. He was a resident of RKB Residency located in Narikalbasti area under Geetanagar Police Station.

Members of his family had told the police that jewellery worth a sizeable amount of rupees and hard cash amounting to nearly one lakh rupees were missing from their house.

It is learnt that the father-son duo was not on good terms for over a year.

Kaushik had lodged a police case against his son charging him with theft a year ago.