Bank fraud accused brought to Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 8 - Prime accused in the IndusInd Bank fund misappropriation case Olivia Dutta Choudhury was brought to Guwahati from New Delhi late this evening by a team of Guwahati Police. Olivia, who was arrested on Sunday near Nainital, will be produced before a local court tomorrow. The investigating team is expected to seek maximum custody period of the accused.